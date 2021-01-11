It was nice while it lasted — especially since there’s no more of it heading our way anytime soon. Cullman County experienced its first snowfall of the year Monday, blanketing trees and grassy areas for a picturesque, brief few hours before a light rain swept in to wash it all away.
Monday’s flash-in-the-pan snow event was all for looks, causing no hindrances on area roadways or power outages to affect residents through a chilly Monday when the thermometer didn’t rise far above freezing.
The possibility of some hazardous icy spots on area roadways does exist, though, through the pre-noon hours today, cautioned Cullman County Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little. Monday’s temperatures inched beyond freezing just enough for the snowfall to change to rain shortly before midday, with snowfall totals measuring anywhere from a light dusting to an inch. Isolated higher-elevation spots across the county received up 1.5 inches, depending on local terrain and precipitation.
“All the moisture from the snow and rainfall that we got on Monday will likely have frozen overnight and created the conditions for black ice,” she said late Monday, noting that overnight temperatures would reach the mid-20s, before climbing above freezing around 10 a.m. today.
“A lot of areas where the roadways are sheltered; where the trees keep the wind from coming through, are going to have black ice beginning early Monday night, and remaining through Tuesday morning. People should take that into consideration if they’re going to be on the roads in the morning.”
It’s not exactly a warming trend, but temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to remain in the mid-40 during daytime hours, with tonight’s low reaching a chill 23 degrees. Thursday will bring a comparatively warm forecast high of 56 degrees, though no significant precipitation is expected for the rest of this week.
