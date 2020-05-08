A legislative push to change the structure of Cullman County’s representative government is a step closer to becoming law, after the Alabama House on Thursday passed a locally-sponsored bill aimed at converting the county commission to a five-member elected body.
The bill would change the makeup of the commission from its current three-member structure, which is composed of two full-time associate commissioners and a full-time commission chairman. Under the new structure, the commission would become a five-member group: one full-time commission chairman, along with four part-time associate commissioners who represent four newly-created districts in the county, with U.S. Highway 31 and U.S. Highway 278 serving as the geographic dividing line.
The bill would preserve the commission chairman’s current salary, but would halve the current full-time salary of the two present commissioners, dividing the same money to cover the four part-time commissioners’ salaries.
Current commission chairman Kenneth Walker is opposed to the bill, saying it’s a matter for the people of Cullman County to decide at the polls.
“I don’t know why they would do this without having a referendum so the people can make the choice,” said Walker Thursday. “I just think something this important should have been put before the citizens of Cullman County.
“I also don’t see how it will save the money the legislators say it will save. There are other costs to factor in besides just cutting up the commissioners’ salaries, and I think it’s gonna cost the county more, in the long run, than what we have now.”
Both Alabama House Reps. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) and Corey Harbison (R-Good Hope) support the bill and collaborated to frame its terms. Harbison said Thursday he’d favor a referendum if the bill were proposing to limit voters’ say in choosing in any of their county leaders — but that this bill doesn’t do that.
“If we were creating individual districts for these commissioners to run in, so that only people in those districts would be voting on their candidate, then I would agree, because we might be taking something away from some citizens who currently have a say,” he said. “But with this, we’re giving everyone the same representation. Everyone in Cullman County would vote on all five of the commissioners. Every vote would count for every commissioner. We’re not taking anything away.”
Both Harbison and Shedd also stressed that the new bill aims to provide the public with more access to the workings of county government, thanks to a provision that would require the commission to hold at least one of its monthly meetings in the evening, when people who can’t attend daytime meetings because of their work schedules would be able to attend.
“One important component of this change is the working public will have an opportunity to have a voice,” said Shedd. “The legislation requires one monthly meeting at night, so that people working in the daytime can attend if they need to.”
Shed and Harbison said they expect the bill to face little opposition in the senate, where it could be approved as early as Friday. Attempts to reach Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) for comment Thursday were unsuccessful.
