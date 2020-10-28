Hanceville-based pregnancy services organization First Source for Women will sponsor a live telethon fundraising event Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5- 9 p.m. Based in St. John’s Evangelical Church’s Christ Hall, the virtual event will be streaming live on the groups’ Facebook page. There will be a talent show which will include state COVID-19 safety guidelines for the performers.
A phone bank manned by volunteers will take calls from those wishing to pledge money to assist the First Source organization, and donors also can make pledges online.
This telethon takes the place of the annual Banquet which is canceled due to the virus. In the past funds raised during the banquet were a major source for the clinic to continue offering their free services to those in need.
First Source for women is a Christ-centered, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization which offers a free pregnancy care resource center for education, with love, compassion and ongoing support for the women we serve, according to FSW Executive Director Catherine Bethell.
This virtual event will be live-streamed at facebook.com/first sourcecullman starting at 5 pm.
For more information on First Source for Women, visit firstsourceforwomen.org or call 256-352-5683.
