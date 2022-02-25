The Cullman Electric Cooperative held its third annual spring weather preparedness luncheon on Thursday. The event served as an opportunity for first responders and disaster management agencies to coordinate and prepare for severe weather events expected to coincide with the rising temperatures of spring.

"We have already experienced just about every type of weather since the first of the year," said Tim Sartin, Director of Cullman Area Emergency Management Agency. "And as we all are aware March-May are considered our primary severe weather months."

Sartin used the platform to highlight weather statistics from 2021 which included the touching down of 65 tornadoes throughout the state resulting in the loss of 7 lives and leaving more than 100 injured.

Jessica Chace, Warning Coordination Meterorologist with the National Weather Service of Huntsville, as well as Sartin shared the importance of understanding the terminology used in local weather reports and advised attendees to familiarize themselves with the differences between watches and warnings issued by the NWS.

"In March specifically the chances of overnight tornadoes are much higher, so it is a really good idea to not put our phones on 'Do Not Disturb' when we are going to bed," Chace said.

Brandon Miner, Superintendent of Operations for the Co-Op., spoke on the safety protocols involved when coming across downed power lines.

"Just because you see the line laying down with debris on top of it, doesn't mean that they are de-energized. The likelihood of it still being very dangerous is pretty high, and the best thing you can do is to step away from in and notify us of its location." Miner says.

To report fallen power lines Miner says to go to the cooperatives website at www.cullmanec.com/report-outages.

The luncheon also coincided with Alabama's Severe Weather Awareness Week. Which Sartin used to encourage residents to take advantage of this weekend's tax exemption on items to be used to prepare for severe weather events.

For a list of items qualifying for exemption as well as information about preparing for severe weather events visit cullmanema.org.