It’ll take all summer and create some momentary headaches for people who use the area daily, but once it’s finished, the streetscaping project along Cullman’s historic First Avenue will reveal a three-block shopping and entertainment district that Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs believes will be a cut above what it’s replacing.
“It’s going to be really nice,” said Jacobs Monday, as the city prepared to close the one-block stretch of street in front of the Festhalle for an indefinite period so pavers could get to work.
“We had to do a lot of preparatory work underground; the old Cullman water plant used to be in that area, and we had to dig out several old water lines before we could reach this point and start working on the stuff above ground. But if you’ve seen the posters we’ve put up in the area, you can tell it’s gonna be worth it.”
Starting this week, the section of First Avenue between Clark Street and Arnold Street will be closed to traffic until paving work in front of the Festhalle is finished. Once that’s done, the three-phase project will move a block south, closing the street in front of the Warehouse District’s shops for the second phase. Coming at the end will be the third and final block, bringing the completed project all the way to the 2nd Street intersection anchored at the corner by the Stiefelmeyer building.
Weather and other unforeseen variables can affect the timeline, but Jacobs said each phase of the road work is expected to take between 8-10 weeks to complete. No businesses will be cut off from foot traffic while the work is going on, and construction around the busy shopping area will be managed in a way that accommodates pedestrian access to all stores.
The project will bring new outdoor lighting in the form of decorative street lamps, mounted on posts at the north and south ends. The middle block, which fronts shops on both sides, will get string lighting that crosses the street overhead, along with cobblestone paving and painted markings at corner intersections for pedestrians. The work also will widen the narrow sidewalk along the street’s west side by borrowing some space from the already-wide opposing sidewalk.
Jacobs said the completed project won’t change the existing number of parking spaces in the area, and that current parallel parking patterns will be preserved in the finished work. “Anytime you do something like this, it’s a little painful while it’s going on,” he said. “But it’s a beautification project that’s really going to enhance that area, and I think it’s something folks will enjoy when everything’s finally done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.