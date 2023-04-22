There’s something about the cowboy life that just instinctively appeals to boys. But the two-day rodeo that’s coming to town next weekend has something that probably appeals to just about everyone.
The inaugural Truth in Nature Rodeo is set to bring competitive bull and bronco riding to the Cullman County Agricultural Center, closing out the month of April with an event that aligns nicely with the interests of the local young men the nonprofit serves.
Slated for April 28-29, the rodeo marks an encouraging milestone for a faith-based outreach whose local presence is still expanding. Truth in Nature organizer Brian Burchett launched the Cullman chapter of the Georgia-based nonprofit back in 2020, forging forward through the challenges of COVID-19 to grow the chapter into a ministry that’s since mentored dozens of fatherless local boys, while earning the trust of community businesses and organizations looking to do some local good.
“It will become an annual thing for us from now on,” says Burchett, noting that the rodeo in its first year already has the sponsorship support of the Cullman Lions Club, Mitch Smith Chevrolet, Sullivan Creek Ranch, Piney Grove Farm and more. “It’s going to be a big fundraiser for us; one that will help us out tremendously and hopefully serve as our chapter’s single main fundraising event for the year.”
Staged by Eutaw-based Double Creek Rodeo Company and fielding riders who compete on the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association (SPRA) competitive circuit, the Cullman event is a big deal to the bull-riding pros hailing from states across the Southeast: They’ll be coming to Cullman from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi and more to vie for season-stacking points to sort out which riders make the finals at the end of the year.
For Truth in Nature, it’s a time to gratefully take stock of how far the Cullman chapter has come since its modest beginnings three years ago. After founding the Cullman group with a closely-vetted team of local adult volunteers, Burchett took his message to the community. In turn, the community has embraced the organization’s goal of offering guidance through a program of skills-building outdoor activities for local boys; young men whose growth might otherwise suffer without a strong male presence in their lives.
“We’ve progressively gotten more boys involved in the program,” says Burchett. “Last year, we had as many as twelve on our roster. A couple have graduated and a couple more have moved away since then, so we’re down to seven at the moment. But after this rodeo, I have a feeling that we’re probably going to see an influx of interest. and as long as the Lord sees a way for us to take them on, our plan is to accommodate every one of them that we can.”
The Lions Club isn’t just a sponsor; it’s also putting its members’ expertise at managing concessions and traffic — honed through years of sponsoring and staffing the Cullman County Fair — to good use. Local Lions will staff the event’s concessions and direct parking off U.S. Highway 31, with all proceeds from concessions going directly to Truth in Nature.
“They have the experience and skill, and have graciously offered to handle that end of things, which is taking a tremendous amount of pressure off us to stage our first rodeo,” says Burchett. “The Lions are our biggest sponsor, and they’ve been very supportive and want to partner annually with us going forward.”
The dust kicks up each night for the rodeo’s 7:30 p.m. start time on both Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Adult admission is $15 per person, with children ages 5-12 admitted for $10 and children under 5 admitted for free. Tickets will be available at the gate, or can be purchase online in advance at double-creek-rodeo-company.ticketleap.com/truth-in-nature-pro-rodeo/.