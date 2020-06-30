Beginning July 1, eagle-eyed sleuths could claim a Brag Tag by finding one the many decorated rocks hidden away in a park or outside a business in Cullman. The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County are holding a rock hunt, with more than 60 decorated rocks hiding in plain sight in safe to reach areas.
“Each rock has the hashtag ‘read’ on the back with a number,” said Friends member Renee Welsh. The person who finds the rock can then bring it to the library and exchange it for a Brag Tag.
Welsh said the rocks have been hidden all over the city of Cullman and the event will end when all the rocks have been collected.
The rock scavenger hunt is just one way the library is engaging with residents this summer. With larger gatherings like story time canceled due to COVID-19, the Friends group has found other ways to bring the public in to the library individually.
In addition to the rock hunt, they are sponsoring a Leaf Art event in which people use leaves to create artwork on an 8 1/2 x 11” piece of paper. The library will display the artwork on the library window throughout July, beginning Monday, July 6. Participating artists will also receive a Brag Tag.
The library is open to the public, and masks are required. Welsh said she hopes the people who come by to trade in the rocks or turn in their art will stay to check out a book or a video. “There’s so much going on that they can be a part of,” she said.
The Cullman Library is currently open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
