WEST POINT — While a high school organization centered around farming and agriculture may not be everyone’s first thought when thinking of pathways towards leadership and a successful career, Craig Lawrence, 17, of West Point High School would waste no time in explaining how misguided some might be in regards to what he describes as a “life changing organization.”
The Future Farmers of America Organization’s (FFA) has made it its mission to cultivate the next generation of farmers.
Lawrence, the 2021 Farm-City Outstanding FFA member, did not come from an agriculture background. As high school began approaching for Lawrence his major point of interest was actually in computer sciences. His older brother Chase Lawrence, who was also named the Outstanding FFA member in 2019, is the one who inspired him to follow in his footsteps by joining the organization.
While his brother may be responsible for Lawrence’s initial interest, it was his instructor Ethan Lake, FFA Advisor/Agriscience Instructor of West Point, who is responsible for the passion he has about the life he discovered within the FFA.
“Mr. Lake really gave me the push that I needed to stick with it, and pursue a path that I wasn’t even aware existed before that.” Lawrence says.
Admittedly, the journey is not always a smooth one, with Lawrence unashamedly admitting that his first few livestock shows resulted with him placing last rather consistently. However, it was those experiences that instilled in him the desire to become better. At the end of his first season, Lawrence said that he had begun climbing the ranks and began placing third in competitions.
“The FFA really provides you with that hands-on experience needed to better yourself that other clubs don’t always have.” says Lawrence “from building bird houses to showing cattle. From knowing absolutely nothing about this to winning competitions, and meeting people from across the country. And it’s really having them there and their support and friendship that really make this the best organization I think.”
Lawrence, is currently planning on enrolling at Wallace State for two years before continuing his education at Auburn University where he plans to pursue a career in horticulture and landscape design. While the 17 year old does have big plans for his future, leaving behind the organization that he feels is responsible for shaping him into the person he has become is not a part of those plans. Lawrence plans on returning to the FFA as an alumni so he can assist with fundraising and events that will allow future students to discover opportunities agri-sciences have to offer.
As for what he would like to say to those students who will succeed him, he says “I know that this may not be your first choice, it wasn’t mine either. But it should be, because it is the best choice for you, for your future, and just your life in general. The FFA will help you grow, and build confidence in yourself and even learn the responsibility you’ll need as a parent one day by caring for your animals. Before I joined the FFA and meeting Mr. Lake I didn’t know what I wanted to do, or who I wanted to be. And now it (FFA) has shown me a future that I wouldn’t have even known was there. The FFA changed my life, and I hope it can do the same for others as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.