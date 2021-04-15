Cullman County residents could be off the hook for the $300 lifetime concealed carry permit fee that the Alabama Legislature approved as part of a broader gun bill last week — that is, if a new local bill sponsored by State Rep. Corey Harbison (R-Good Hope) makes it to the governor’s desk.
Harbison said Wednesday that the House is expected to vote on HB607, the bill he crafted to make paid pistol permits a thing of the past in Cullman County, just as the state moves to take on a larger role in the permitting process.
The bill would only apply to Cullman County residents, and would waive the new one-time permit fee in exchange for an optional donation to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at the time a local resident makes application for a permit.
“Our sheriff approached the legislative delegation in opposition to some features in the new gun bill, and said he’d like to do something on the local level to counter it,” said Harbison. “I worked with him on it, and filed the bill that I came up with last week. It has passed the approval of our local delegation, and the next step is for it to go to the full House for a vote. I’ve always promised and campaigned on the conviction that I would be a supporter of constitutional carry in Alabama.”
Harbison’s bill comes in the wake of the legislature’s recent approval of SB308, a bill sponsored by Sen. Randy Price (R-Opelika). Among other things, that bill makes concealed carry permits in Alabama a one-and-done, lifetime process for applicants.
It also provides for the creation of a statewide permit holder database to be administered by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, as well as mandatory background check updates, conducted at the county level, through the FBI’s NICS database every five years.
The $300 permit fee ($150 for Alabama residents aged 60 and above) would go away for Cullman County permit applicants if Harbison’s bill passes. The bill also includes a privacy measure that authorizes the local sheriff’s office to withhold individuals’ permit information from outside entities that request it, unless required by federal law.
Local sheriff’s revenues could drop precipitously if pistol permitting fees go away, but Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said Wednesday it’s a sacrifice he’s willing to make in exchange for a bill that reclaims a measure of constitutional freedom for local residents.
“It’ll hurt us, but the benefit is worth the reward,” Gentry said. “That reward is, we’re taking care of our citizens in Cullman County. Will we lose some revenue? Yes. But I think if we’re smart, there are other ways we can make it up — without hurting our citizens. We’re in a position to stand up for something that is their constitutional right. Alabama already has two background-check databases that can screen pistol permit applicants. And if you’re a law-abiding citizen, constitutional carry is your right.”
Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) introduced an identically-worded Senate version of Harbison’s bill on Tuesday. With support in both the House and Senate from local lawmakers, the legislative calendar likely favors Harbison’s House version, with a vote expected to take place as early as today, according to Harbison.
If passed, Harbison’s measure would amend the Constitution of Alabama to effect the changes only in Cullman County, and that would require approval by voters in a referendum. In calling for a referendum, the legislature would decide whether to put the issue before all Alabama voters, or only voters in Cullman County — a matter Harbison said would be addressed once the bill clears both legislative chambers.
Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.
