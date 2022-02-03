Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union recognizes a teacher and staff member each month.
The February Teacher of the Month is Welti Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Katara Lane.
Lane started working at Welti as a Pre-K teacher. “Her love of Welti, the students, and the faculty and staff is evident in the 45 minutes she travels one way to drive to school each day. Katara is kind and compassionate to all her students,” said Gina Webb, Welti Principal. “Teaching them how to become a family through her Conscious Discipline practices, Katara has attended numerous Conscious Discipline trainings and has completed the book study on her own time. She works to keep up with the most current ways to reach children in a positive relationship manner and to build resiliency in her students. She embodies encouragement for all.”
Staff Member of the Month is Harmony Custodian Susan Peinhardt.
Peinhardt is a beloved member of the Harmony staff who goes above and beyond each day. “She makes our school look fantastic, keeps everything clean and sanitized, and comes in early and stays late to help with whatever is needed,” said Kevin Sullins, Harmony Principal. “She is an amazing person for our school and during the pandemic… she is doing all she can to make our school safe and to help out any way she can. We are very lucky to have her at Harmony.”
Cullman County Schools thanks America’s First Federal Credit Union for donating a $100 gift card to each employee of the month.
