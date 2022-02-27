BAILEYTON — Cynthia Bartle has made caring for children one of the main focuses of her life for the past 20 years. After graduating from nursing school, from Wallace State’s nursing program in 1997 Bartle began working as a nurse in labor and delivery doubling down as an ultrasound technician. She has called Parkside Elementary School home for the majority of her career however, making the transition 16 years ago.
Originally the change was to accommodate the schedule of her two sons Jeb and Pierce. With her husband working out of town, the schedule and consistency that comes along with being a hospital nurse did not coincide with the equally demanding role of being a mother. Luckily a position became available at Parkside, where Bartle was able to use her experience of being a mother to her sons to provide the students there with the maternal care that is all too familiar with those who remember visits to the school nurse’s office. “Sometimes all the children need is a hug and to just be comforted” Bartle said.
Bartle’s coworkers are quick to sing her praises to anyone who will listen.
“She is my hero,” said Kim Crumbley counselor at Parkside. “During the pandemic she was fearless, even after have gotten and recovered from Covid twice she wouldn’t let that slow her down. She makes sure every kid has everything they need, including clothes and shoes. She has been a huge help to me as the counselor as far as mental health goes. When a student comes in with a stomach ache, that might actually be anxiety, and Cynthia makes sure she gets to the actual root of a child’s issue instead of just the symptom.”
Bartle’s face lights up as she recalls past interactions with individual students. She has many hats to wear as the sole nurse of the school.
“Sometimes students will get sent to me because they need their shoes tied, or their glasses cleaned. There are also times that are more serious with broken bones and lacerations. One time we had a parent of a student that needed CPR and that was also my responsibility as well,” Bartle said.
Her biggest fulfillment though is what she says is “the simple satisfaction of being able to put a smile on a child’s face.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.