Area students gathered at the Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman on Tuesday, Nov. 1 for the FCCLA County Sweet Potato Cook-off. The Cullman Sweet Potato Growers Association, Farm City, Pat Floyd, Doris Patterson, and Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event. Categories included casseroles, bread, pies and desserts.
Holly Pond’s Lauryn Hoffman took the top prize in the casserole competition, while West Point’s Allison Milligan placed 2nd, Vinemont’s Shelby Thompson placed 3rd, and Cullman’s Kendall Bussman placed 4th.
Cullman High’s Raelee Stinson placed 1st in the sweet potato bread category, West Point’s Sierra Crawford placed 2nd, Cold Springs’ Lydia Twilley placed 3rd, and Cullman’s Ruby Hudson placed 4th.
West Point’s Macey Garmon had the top tasting dessert, while Cullman’s Ally Brannam placed 2nd, Holly Pond’s Ella Harris placed 3rd, and Good Hope’s Dakota Barnett placed 4th.
West Point’s Taylor Tolbert placed 1st in the sweet potato pies category, fellow Warrior Aiden Helms placed 2nd, Vinemont’s Emilie Hoffman placed 3rd, and Hanceville’s Chamaaria Arrington placed 4th.
Sponsors and schools participating were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from the Cullman Area Career Center, Carin Rains and Caitlyn Bowling from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville, Amelia Burke from Holly Pond, Renee Lee from West Point, and Tammy Whittle from Vinemont High School.