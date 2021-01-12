Steven D'Antuono, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington field office, left, and Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, participate in a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The acting attorney for Washington and FBI provided an update on criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol.