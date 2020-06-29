A fatality has been reported in a three-vehicle accident on HWY 69 N// CR 1504 this morning. Cullman County Sheriff's Office says Hwy 69 will be closed until further notice.
Fatality reported in Monday morning accident
- Staff Report
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder cases on hold as Alabama Supreme Court delays jury trials statewide
- Haynes Farm: Rooted in tradition, growing for generations
- More COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Cullman
- Developer breaking ground on new subdivision
- Alabama starts cutting unemployment for those refusing work
- Two arrested in killing of seven people in Alabama
- Alabama announcing plan for reopening schools
- High school sports set to resume this fall
- Desperation Church eliminates $2.87M in medical debt
- Water will be flowing from Duck River Dam to treatment plant
Images
Videos
Obituaries
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Evelyn Helms Akin, age 68, of Hartselle. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Graveside services for Sue Smith of Cullman are Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Cullman City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery. Please send condolences to the family at mossservicefh.com.
Carol Irene Smith, age 79, of Cullman, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born January 5, 1941, to Robert and Mary Alice Hughes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy "WW" Smith, and parents, Robert and Mary Alice Hughes. Survivors include her …
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Okley Verron Shelton, age 81, of Hanceville. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
The Cullman Times Photos
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder cases on hold as Alabama Supreme Court delays jury trials statewide
- Haynes Farm: Rooted in tradition, growing for generations
- More COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Cullman
- Developer breaking ground on new subdivision
- Alabama starts cutting unemployment for those refusing work
- Two arrested in killing of seven people in Alabama
- Alabama announcing plan for reopening schools
- High school sports set to resume this fall
- Desperation Church eliminates $2.87M in medical debt
- Water will be flowing from Duck River Dam to treatment plant
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.