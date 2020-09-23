Caring for the land and his livestock is a responsibility cattle farmer Kyle Morris does not take lightly.
“People who’ve never been in it struggle to understand this,” he said. “During the summer, when you’ve worked 18-20 hour days and it’s hard work, you look out and know this is your section of God’s earth that you’ve been commissioned to take care of. You are responsible for this land and these animals.”
Even on the worst days, Morris said there is satisfaction in being a cattle farmer. “When you work a grinder of a day and you’re covered in sweat, grass, wheat, afterbirth, and you can just look and say, ‘This is mine. I’ve got all this to take care of,’ it’s awesome,” he said.
It’s a responsibility that’s been handed down through the generations. Morris’s grandfather grew up in a sharecropping family and worked as a sharecropper until he and his wife were able to purchase 40 acres in south Cullman County in 1963.
Eventually, the family came to own 260 acres along the Mulberry Fork, which is where Morris’ farm takes its current name — Mulberry Bend Cattle — from. “We ended up with somewhere between 500-600 acres,” said Morris.
The family rented out the property for a while and eventually sold some of it, which paid for Morris to attend graduate school following his graduation from the University of Alabama. A teacher and football coach at Cullman High School, Morris said, “I always said once I got tenure, I was going to buy back in, and that’s what I did.”
Mulberry Bend Cattle sells its meat in bulk direct to consumer through its website, mulberrybendcattle.com. “My cows aren’t on a feed lot. Mine are raised right here in Cullman, Alabama,” said Morris. “Everything is done ethically and with the end consumer in mind. You’re going to get meat from a healthy animal that was ethically raised and taken care of.”
Morris’ grandfather worked the farm and held down a second job his whole life, which is what Morris does as well, teaching and coaching most of the year and working the farm every day.
“I get up about 5 every morning, go to the gym before practice; work out and clear my mind; go to school,” he said. “During the summer, I’m only working about half a day with football practice and my breeding season is set where they calve in the spring. And then I check on the cows in the afternoon.”
He has help, too. His grandfather checks on the cows — currently “43 mamas, two bulls” and 31 head he’s raising for beef and placement sales and, “My wife, God love her, she’s a farm girl now. She checks cows, she knows what to look for. It’s a family affair, and that’s important. We all contribute to all of this and make it go.”
He has also hired some student-athletes as farm hands. “Everyone can find workers, but I can find out their work ethic before I bring them out here,” he said. “You get people like that and they spend a few years working with you, you get comfortable with them.” Which gives Morris and his wife the opportunity to do something his grandfather was never able to do: take a break from the farm occasionally.
“You have to be able to get away from it sometimes,” he said.
Morris said other requirements are “lots of energy drinks” and a love for hard work. “You have to be a worker, but you have to love the work,” said Morris.
He said when he went off to college, he was excited to see the world outside of Cullman and the farm. What he discovered was who he really is and where he really wanted to be. “I lived in this small apartment in Tuscaloosa and it really hit me that I want to be on the farm full-time,” he said. “I’m a wide-open spaces person. I’m not someone who can live in confinement.”
Morris serves as chair of the Alfa Young Farmers organization and talks to young people about the future of farming. “I want them to understand the politics of farm business. To know what happens in Washington, D.C., and Montgomery and how it affects you.”
Even as technology and science advance farm production, the number of growers is declining and the average age of farmers is over 55. “I tell them, as much as things are advancing, you know what everybody does is still eat,” said Morris. “You’re going to have a big problem in 20 years. Who’s going to raise the food? I tell them, ‘If you like working hard and owning what you do, there’s a huge future for you in an ag career.’”
It’s a life and responsibility Morris loves. “At the end of the day, I’m out here on my own land, taking care of it.”
