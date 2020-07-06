The Cullman County Farm Federation awarded scholarships to seven students on Thursday, providing additional funding for their education at Wallace State Community College and Auburn University.
At its meeting last week, held at Camp Meadowbrook, the Farm Federation awarded Savannah Derrick, Hanna Hancock and Lily Weissend $1,000 scholarships for Wallace State College. Weissend was a recipient of a scholarship from the Farm Federation the previous year.
The group also renewed scholarships for Kacie Donaldson, Olivia Benefield, Rusty Yancy and Baylee Jennings, all students at Auburn University. They each received a $2,000 scholarship.
"This is one of the most important things we do each year," said President Ben Haynes. "Investing in their education helps our county and state."
Editor Amy Henderson can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext 216.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.