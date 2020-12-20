A two-vehicle crash at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, has claimed the life of a Falkville woman. Christine Willingham, 82, was fatally injured when the 2014 Ford Taurus she was operating was struck by a 1998 Jeep Cherokee.
According to law enforcement, Willingham failed to yield the right away at a stop sign and was struck by the Jeep Cherokee on her driver’s side door. Willingham was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two juvenile occupants of the Jeep Cherokee, who were not using their seat belts, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Nothing further is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
