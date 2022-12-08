A Wednesday afternoon crash has claimed the life of a Falkville woman.
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was critically injured when the 2007 Ford Fusion that she was driving was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Gregory S. Ross, 48, of Cullman at at approximately 4:50 p.m.
Both were transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment. Vinson later died from her injuries at the hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near Cullman County 1282. Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate.