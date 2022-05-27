Ms. Senior Fairview Angie Carter picked up another title last weekend. Carter was named Ms. Senior Marshall County Pageant on Saturday, May 21 at the Guntersville Senior Center. She was also named Most Photogenic. The five contestants competed in five categories: Interview, active wear, fashion runway, evening gown and on-stage question.
With the win, Carter advances to the Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant to be held on July 23 at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa at 2 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online at mssenioralabama.com.
Carter is the Fairview Senior Center Manager and was a director for the Ms. Senior Cullman County Pageant for five years. She turned 60 last year and had promised her late mother that she would compete when eligible. She credits her win to her mother whose visit her grave she visited to let her know what she had done.
Carter has been married to Kevin Carter for 42 years and together they have three children and six grandchildren. She is involved in her community through her work at the senior center and supporting her grandchildren in after school sports. Carter submitted a “Philosophy of Life” to the judges in her resume borrowing a quote from Ziad Abdelnour. “Life is like a camera…focus on the important things, capture the good times, develop from the negatives and if things don’t work out, just take another shot.”
First Runner up was Judy Tubbs Batson from Ragland and Ms. Congeniality and Most Sponsorship Sold was Judy Broadstreet from Guntersville. Pauline Vaughn Murphy from Birmingham was People’s Choice, voted on by the audience, and Vicki Hatcher from Crossville won Most Tickets Sold.
Any senior interested in competing in the 2023 Ms. Senior Marshall County, contact Director Dawn Hagstrom at dawnhagstrom@gmail.com.