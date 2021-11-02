FAIRVIEW — The town of Fairview is giving its town park bathrooms a slight upgrade after they were victims of a nation-wide social media trend called “devious licks.”
≤Also that week, the Cullman County Board of Education sent out a notice about the trend, saying, “In these challenges, school property is damaged, and items may be stolen. The students, hoping to gain social media notoriety, then post video of their actions online on platforms such as TikTok.
“Cullman County Schools has a strong security camera presence. If students are caught participating, they will be disciplined and possibly face legal consequences. These actions will not be tolerated in Cullman County Schools. We ask that you have a conversation with your child and reinforce the importance of not participating, organizing, sharing, or glamorizing this behavior.”
Mayor Keith Henry said the four culprits were quickly identified - they’d posted the video of the damage - and were assigned community service.
At Monday night’s meeting the council approved installing new metal dividers for the bathroom stalls. The cost of the three stalls, one for the men’s room and two for the women’s, is expected to be about $3,300.
“They were pretty shabby to start with,” said Henry.
Councilman Charles Bannister agreed. “The restrooms needed updating anyhow,” he said.
The council also agreed to spend up to $25,000 to update all the dugouts at the ball fields. “I’d like to have all the dugouts redone,” said Henry.
The town had previously approved spending $3,000 to fix the two dugouts at the t-ball fields. The dugouts will be done in brick, which require less maintenance.
The project may qualify for American Rescue Plan funds but Henry said he’d like to hold off on designating the funds for the dugout project saying he had some other ideas he’d be proposing later.
The next meeting of the Fairview Town Council will be Monday, Dec. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.