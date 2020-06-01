FAIRVIEW — The long-awaited new traffic signal in Fairview will have to wait just a bit longer.
Although signs warn motorists that the new light will be active June 2, Mayor Keith Henry said it will likely be later this week before the state is done paving and striping the intersection.
A yellow caution light that will warn drivers of the intersection will also be coming later but is currently on back-order, he said. In the meantime, the mayor said he hopes the temporary sign stays in place until the warning signal arrives.
The council selected Julie Grimes to fill the vacancy on the town council left when Paula Edge resigned for health reasons. Grimes, like the rest of the council and mayor, will have to run for re-election in August’s municipal elections.
Henry recommended Grimes for the position, saying, “she makes good decisions and she’s smart.”
The council also approved a donation to Fairview’s annual 4th of July fireworks celebration. The council typically donates $500, but agreed to go up to $1,000 if organizer David Chambers is unable to raise the $2,500 he needs for the fireworks show.
“I’d like to have it, especially since Smith Lake isn’t having theirs,” said Henry. Due to COVID-19, the event this year will be a drive-in event and will not include a live band.
Henry also updated the council on the progress with new playground equipment at the park, saying almost all of it has been installed. After that, he said, the next project is a soccer field, something he’s had on his list for a while. “We’ve just been behind with the playground equipment and everything,” he said.
