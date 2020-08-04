FAIRVIEW — Julie Grimes took her oath of office on Monday to join the Fairview Town Council. Grimes was appointed to office in June to fill the vacancy created when Paula Edge resigned.
She, along with the rest of the council and mayor, will be sworn in again in November after qualifying for office ended without anyone facing opposition.
Also Monday, the town council approved spending $2,100 to seal the parking lot at the senior center. The town repaved the lot last year.
The council also discussed progress on the planned soccer field. With Mayor Keith Henry and the town maintenance employee both being out recently due to health issues, progress on the field and other projects fell by the wayside. “We got way behind,” said Henry. “We’re about to get caught up on the side of the roads.”
They discussed hiring someone with larger equipment to clear small trees from the property and help with the road to the property, but decided they first needed more information on the drainage and top soil. Council members also expressed concerns about having a soccer field open during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Let’s put it on hold for now,” said Councilman Steve Eddleman.
The mayor said the plan is to have the field ready for next spring, so they can be working on the field over the winter. “Let’s take a look at it and talk about it next month,” said Henry.
