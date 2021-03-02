FAIRVIEW — The Fairview Town Council is going to be asking residents, business owners, school representatives and others what they would like to see happen in their community.
The town has a 20-year plan to build ball fields, but Councilwoman Julie Grimes said short-term plans for one-year and five-years are missing. “For me, that has been the missing piece,” she said.
The mayor and council members will be talking to various stakeholders to get their input.
“They may have totally different priorities than we do and we need to know that,” said Grimes.
The council divided up the groups they would reach out to: Mayor Keith Henry, education; Grimes, legislative; Steve Edelman, non-profits; Joseph Black, government; Robert Johnson, business; and Charles Banister, general public.
“Initiating this conversation is also a commitment to continuing this conversation on our part,” said Grimes.
The town also approved purchasing LED solar light for the town park. Henry said the lights could provide up to 2-3 hours of full light and then dim to provide light overnight.
Edelman said since the coronavirus pandemic the park has been especially busy, and several users have commented on the current lighting.
“People wish there was something we could do,” he said.
The council approved spending up to $7,500 to purchase 71 of the solar lights.
The council also approved giving $200 for a senior center event at the park.
