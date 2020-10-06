The town of Fairview is exploring the possibility of expanding its sidewalks.
Mayor Keith Henry said he’d spoken with a representative from Traditions Bank - which is adding an ATM in Fairview - about a sidewalk that would run from the bank property on Wesley Road, in front of town hall on Hwy. 69 and end at Shedd Road. He said the bank may pay for part of the sidewalk project where it would lead up to its property.
“I’d like to get one in front of town hall where people walk to the grocery store,” said Henry.
Town Council members agreed.
“I’d like to see it,” said Councilman Charles Bannister.
“If we could do it and stay off the right-of-way [on Hwy. 69] it would be a lot cheaper,” said Henry, noting that the state would have additional requirements for a sidewalk on the state right-of-way.
Henry is going to get more information to bring to the council at a later date.
The council also gave its approval to move forward with spending $1,400 for five, 5x8 concrete pads for the town’s disc golf course.
Henry said the cost includes the concrete and labor. “I thought that was pretty reasonable,” he said.
They also agreed to cancel the annual Veterans Day gathering because of the threat of the coronavirus. “Ninety percent of the people there are elderly and in the high risk category,” said Henry.
The annual event is a favorite among the town council. “Most of the people who come, they love the stories and the fellowship,” said Bannister.
It was agreed that Clerk Debbie Shedd would send out a letter to Fairview veterans - as she does every year - letting them know the Veterans Day lunch has been cancelled, but they list the veterans on the town’s Facebook page.
The mayor also updated the council on the census count. Shedd has been leading the town’s census count, and currently has a nearly 76 percent self-response rate, higher than other Cullman County municipalities.
"Everybody across the county is calling wanting to know what she’s doing," said Henry. He noted, too, that the deadline to respond has been extended until Oct. 31.
"I’m excited to see how many more we have from 10 years ago when it’s all said and done," said Shedd.
The mayor also updated the council on sales tax collections, saying that December is usually the town's biggest month for sales tax because of holiday shopping, but last month's collections were almost as big. “Even in the amidst of the quarantine, we’re doing okay,” he said.
