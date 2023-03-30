There may still be a few chilly mornings in the upcoming weeks, but with temperatures predicted to reach 75 degrees on Saturday, the Fairview Lions Club is ready to welcome the warmer weather with the return of the annual Spring Fling.
Taking place at Randall Shedd Community Park, this year’s event promises to be a day enjoyed by the entire family. Adults will be able to browse the selection of handmade crafts from local artisans, or discuss their favorite vehicles entered in the event’s car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show while children stay busy making good use of a number of games and bouncy houses.
Lions Club member Kita Chambers said this event is one of the organization’s primary fundraisers, with proceeds going towards purchasing eyeglasses for children who are unable to afford them.
Registration to enter the car show is $20 and is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. — with the remainder of festivities beginning at 9 a.m. — and awards will be presented at 1 p.m.
For more information contact Chambers at 256-385-8805 or William Criscoe at 256-385-5596.
If you prefer something more Easter themed, hop on over to Baileyton. The town will be hosting its own weekend outing with an Easter Egg Hunt set to take place at Baileyton Park. Line up will begin at 8 a.m. with the hunt starting 9 a.m. Participating children will be divided into three age groups: three and under, 4-6 and 7-10. For more information contact Baileyton Town Hall at 256-796-6447.