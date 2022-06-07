FAIRVIEW — The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department is looking to upgrade outdated safety equipment.
At the Fairview Town Council's Monday evening, Volunteer firefighter Clint Haynes asked for approval to purchase updated Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses for the department.
While the 20 year old unit presented to the council had last been re-certified in 2019, a faulty air hose would cause it to fail inspection in his current state.
”I don’t know how many 20 year old tools you guys have in your shops, but they are usually either broken or worn out,” Haynes said.
Haynes has applied for a counterterrorism grant that if received would allow the department to purchase 15 new units at a cost of an estimated $9000 a piece.
While Haynes will not receive confirmation on the outcome of his grant application until September, he told the council that he “has a good feeling” regarding his presentation to dedicate several of the most commonly used vehicles from the FD to homeland security.
Discussions to set a price on a 1.84 acre parcel of land adjacent to the preschool were tabled, with council members expressing a desire to continue them during a work session. Mayor Keith Henry stated that he would begin seeking an appraisal of the land.
Councilman Steve Eddleman stated that he would be willing to sell the property, but that it wasn’t a necessity for the town.
”We don’t have to sell it, I just want to make sure if we decide that we want to, that it is bought by someone who wants to make a positive impact to the community,” Eddleman said.
In other business the council:
Renewed the town’s annual Air Evac program.
Approved a request for $100 from Angie Carter to place an ad in the Ms. Senior Alabama pageant program.