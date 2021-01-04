The town of Fairview approved a request from a local tornado shelter sales representative to display his sales trailer on town property a day or two before storms. In exchange, Clint Haynes will obtain a $100 business license and pay the town $25 per unit sold in the Fairview area.
At the town council meeting Monday, Haynes told the council, “We have a nice display trailer that I’d like to set up every now and then.”
He said he’s displayed it at town events in the park before, but was interested in being able to set it up on Highway 69 where it will see more traffic.
“I don’t see a problem letting him display it,” said Councilman Steve Eddleman. “It would be something people in the community would be interested as well.”
The council expressed concerns that by just letting Haynes use the corner of the town hall parking lot they would be opening it up for anyone to set up there.
In other business, the mayor and council declared January Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Mayor Keith Henry also told the council that improvements to the disc golf course are underway and should be ready for play in the spring.
