FAIRVIEW — At Monday night’s meeting, the Fairview Town Council heard from resident Paula Brock, who requested the town pass a noise ordinance, saying the loud music from her neighbors is affecting her health.
She said she’s been having issues with her neighbors playing loud music and riding motorbikes at night for several years now. She said recently it got so bad, “One of my ears started bleeding.” Despite noise canceling earphones, she continues to be bothered by the noise, which she says is three acres away.
“I don’t minD people having music, but keep the tone down,” she said.
Mayor Keith Henry said he’d checked with Sheriff Matt Gentry who told him that the county doesn’t have a noise ordinance, but he would send a deputy over to talk to the neighbors. Henry said if the town were to pass an noise ordinance, they’d also have to have a municipal court and judge to hear cases.
“We don’t have the means for a court system and judge,” said Henry.
Instead, he said, he’ll talk to Gentry and have a deputy talk to the neighbors.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of a new riding mower from Dixie Tractor for $14,187.22 and discussed adding dugouts to the ball fields.
The council also tabled a request from Allison Merriweather for an easement on town land to get to property she owns. The mayor said he will get more information from her about her plans for the property for the next meeting.
