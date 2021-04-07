Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.