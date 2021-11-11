During the Vietnam War, the United States drafted 2.2 million men for the war effort, and in 1969, the U.S. began the first of two draft lotteries to draw more military personnel. With a low lottery number and college exemptions no longer allowed, college student Fred Brown saw the writing on the wall and decided to take what little control he could over the situation.
In November, 1970, he joined the Air Force. “I could either join or they could draft me into some off the wall something,” he said. “I wanted to go into the Air Force. I wanted to do what I wanted to do, I didn’t want them telling me where I was going.”
The technical aspect of the Air Force appealed to the Orville, Ala., native. He was assigned to communications intelligence. “They tested me for languages and for Morse code, but I ended up doing what they called non-Morse communications interceptor.”
The work his unit did was not top-secret. “The Russians and the Chinese, who we were copying, they all knew what we were doing,” said Brown.
He served just under four years, all of it overseas. “There were really no assignments in the states,” he said. “I spent three and a half years in the service and I spent three years and one month overseas.”
His assignments took him to Japan and Italy. “I took advantage of it, and I enjoyed it. I enjoyed being in Japan, there was a cultural difference and a language difference, but I enjoyed being there and I enjoyed the people,” he said.
Italy, too, was a favorite location and he and his wife visited the country after Brown retired as an Alabama State Trooper. “We spent 14 days driving around Italy,” he said.
Brown is a strong believer in the military and what it can do to shape an individual and the country.
“I was very patriotic when I was younger and I’m still that way,” he said. “I still believe in our country and our way of life and the only way to keep it is to have a military that will help us keep it.
“I would recommend that everybody be required to go to service for at least two years or longer,” he added. “You’ll learn a lot of things. You’ll learn to be independent. They take care of you, but for three and half years, my family was over here and I was over there.”
