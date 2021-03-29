FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers in Bessemer, Ala. Nearly 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer are deciding whether they want to form a union, the biggest labor push in the online shopping giant's history. Mail-in voting started in early February. Ballots must be received by the end of Monday March 29, 2021. The National Labor Relations Board starts counting votes the next day. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)