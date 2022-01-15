Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.