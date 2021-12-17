VINEMONT — Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) has a new addition to its automotive technology program with the donation of a SUV from Mercedes-Benz. It’s the second vehicle the automotive company has donated to CATA in a little over a year.
“For me and for our company it’s all about creating success stories. That’s the bottom line for me, is to see students be successful,” said Steve Colburn, Organizational Development Specialist and Student Training Program coordinator at Mercedes-Benz.
CATA Director Billy Troutman thanked Colburn and the Mercedes Tech program's interest in the academy and for reaching out to speak to students about a career in automotive technology. He also praised Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics for her continued support of tech programs.
“Everything is about partnerships,” Troutman told those gathered at the school Thursday for the presentation. “We could not do what we do — me, I’m talking about my school — without Wallace State. The mechatronics program in the last year… we wouldn’t have a mechatronics program if it weren’t for partnerships.
The donation is another step in a pipeline developed between the college and Mercedes-Benz that allows Wallace State students to complete coursework during the fall and spring semesters and work full-time at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance during the summer semesters. Students earn a paycheck and college course credit simultaneously.
“These are not just jobs in a factory. These are starts to careers,” said Colburn.
He says technology is not standing still and it’s important for the future workforce to train using the latest equipment.
“It’s great to see that now we can get these cars out to the community and let these students put their hands on these vehicles,” he said. “I can’t wait to see some of the first students from Cullman Area Technology Academy leave here through these programs and join our partnership with Wallace State and our Mercedes Tech program, and then be able to sit on the other side when that student graduates and we say ‘here is your career start at Mercedes-Benz.”
