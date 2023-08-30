The Active Adult Center (Donald E. Green Senior Center) held its third art exhibition highlighting the talents of several area senior citizens on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Artists selected pieces they had completed during the center’s bimonthly art class hosted by long-time art instructor Nance Dipiero. She said roughly 17 seniors are active participants in the class, half of which hadn’t any prior painting experience. The free exhibit is open to the public from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, 4, 5, 6 and 8. Some art will be for sale as well.
“It is so much fun when we get a new person and they haven’t ever painted before,” Dipiero said. “We are always so surprised and amazed at that first painting they complete.”
Dipiero did say that there are several hurdles newcomers must overcome before reaching this point however. During her time as a high school art instructor, she witnessed a type of fearlessness in her younger students which she tries to nurture into her current students.
“Kids don’t hold back at all, but as adults we tend to be really afraid. It is that first brushstroke that is always the hardest,” she said.
Nancy Phillips, one of the artists showcased on Tuesday, can attest to this. She said she first began attending the class in 2016 with long-time friend Pat Skinner. Phillips said she had wanted to join the center’s Senior Spirit Singers group and persuaded Skinner into doing so also. So, when Skinner decided she would like to try her hand at painting, Phillips returned the favor.
Dipiero may find joy in her students first works, but Phillips described her first painting with the class as “terrible.” She followed her instructors advice however and continued experimenting with different techniques, eventually, finding her own unique style.
“So what if you’re a beginner. Not everyone is an artist, but everyone can draw and everyone can paint. It’s something you can learn and practice and get better at,” Phillips said.
While the class typically has “themes” — Dipiero said upcoming classes will focus on pumpkins — Phillips said she has developed a tendency to follow her own path. She “paints what I see up here” while touching her temple. “There’s just something about not doing what everyone else is doing,” she said.
Dipiero said she encourages this type of creativity and said participants may create “anything they want.” She believes the class, and art in general, has been a therapeutic outlet for participants as well as a creative one.
“This is a good thing. I think it’s healthy, and really a healing thing as well. If somebody is having a down day, it’s a really good feeling to come out and paint and be around everyone and be encouraged,” she said.
The class is held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dipiero said new students are encouraged to register at the Active Adult Center where they will receive a supply list of materials to get started. However, participants who are unable to register in advance will be equally welcomed.
“They are surely welcome. We would absolutely love it for someone to just walk in and say ‘Hey, I would like to paint with y’all.’”