The Caring for Cullman benefit concert held its triumphant return Monday evening where the public joined with the Good Samaritan Health Clinic in a night of gospel singing and entertainment while raising a significant portion of the clinic’s annual operating budget.
After two years of cancellations, Good Samaritan Executive Director Jolanda Hudson was happy to welcome approximately 800 guests to Northbrook Baptist Church to enjoy performances by Christian author and comedian Mickey Bell and gospel group The Triumphant Quartet.
The Triumphant Quartet and Bell also provided the entertainment at the most recent Caring for Cullman concert in 2019, which provided 11 percent of the clinic’s annual budget.
Hudson reported that between individual ticket sales totaling $11,521, event sponsorships, and a love offering taken up during the event, they were able to top those numbers raising roughly 12 percent of the clinic’s annual budget. These funds will help the clinic to continue their work in providing the uninsured across Cullman County with the necessary medications and access to healthcare.
“After two years of not being able to have our signature event, it was great having the Triumphant Quartet and Mickey Bell back in Cullman for this benefit concert. Everyone had a wonderful time of laughter and great music,” Hudson said. “We are grateful for the businesses and individuals who sponsored the event and for everyone who had a part in its overwhelming success.”