In this April 13, 2005, photo, convicted bomber Eric Rudolph, left, is led to a waiting police car by U.S. Marshals as he leaves the Jefferson County Jail for a hearing in Birmingham, Ala. Rudolph, who was sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty in the fatal bombing of an Alabama abortion clinic and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, is arguing he deserves a new sentencing hearing or a chance to withdraw his plea. Rudolph filed a handwritten challenge in June 2020, and a public defender submitted further arguments in the case this week, WBMA-TV reported.