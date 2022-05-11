Anglers frequenting the Duck River Reservoir might be seeing an increase of action due to the addition of 85 fish habitats distributed throughout the reservoir Wednesday.
One day before the Major League Fishing Pro Circuit event on Lake Guntersville, professional anglers and league representatives made a stop at Duck River Dam to construct and deposit the structures.
Made of 100% recycled PVC, MLF Fisheries Management Division Biologist Steven Bardin said that unlike many homemade structures — which are prohibited in the reservoir — the Mossback Habitats will serve as both a long term solution and will allow the continued supply of clean water to be distributed to Cullman and surrounding areas.
“What will happen over time is the textured surface of the PVC will allow algae to collect and grow, and then a micro-community will begin to develop,” Bardin said.
The habitats themselves were donated by MLF sponsors Mercury Marine, Mossback Fish Habitat, Berkley Labs, Costa Sunglasses, Ferguson, SeaArk Boats and Minn Kota and the needed cinder blocks were supplied by Zac Lee with Lowe’s of Cullman. Several MLF anglers and volunteers from the Sportsman’s Alliance and Local 91 pipefitters union provided the manpower.
“There is no cost to the city or utilities board, this just enhances the fishery for the public,” said Cullman Economic Development Director Dale Greer.
Due to the lack of natural habitat currently in the reservoir, Bardin estimated that within ten minutes of their deployment, fish would be able to be caught at the habitats’ locations.
What’s the best technique to use at the habitats? MLF co-founder Gary Klein said the answer depends on the species of fish.
“For crappie I would fish them vertically and drop the line straight down into the habitats, for bass though I would go for a long cast out over them and use either a crank bait or plastic worms to draw them out,” Klein said.
The public was encouraged to take part in the state’s upcoming Free Fishing Day on June 11th, which waves the requirement to obtain a fishing license, and to view the GPS way points of the habitats on either mlf.com or duckriver.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.