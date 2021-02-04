The Community Action Partnership of North Alabama has received $2.57 million in grant funding from the state to help low-income households with their utility costs.
The CAPNA Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is available to residents of Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan Counties who meet certain eligibility requirements.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CAPNA offices are currently closed, but the list of eligibility requirements and an online application for the energy assistance program can be found at capna.org/energy-assistance
CAPNA is one of 19 community service agencies that received $47.8 million in grant funding from the state to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2021.
“The coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a press release. “These grants will provide additional funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them.”
Ivey awarded the grants to community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. These grants in addition to grant funds of $13 million in grants awarded through the CARES Act in late 2020.
“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting those who need it most during our hottest and coldest months,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Our partnerships with local community agencies ensure many who truly need assistance will receive emergency help with heating and cooling their homes.”
The rest of the state’s grant recipients included:
$1.38 million to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale)
$2.5 million to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby)
$1.29 million to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa)
$1.44 million to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee)
$3.78 million to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone)
$5.3 million to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington)
$2.65 million to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery)
$4.1 million to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair)
$3.2 million to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike)
$3.4 million to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox)
$2.35 million to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega)
$5.7 million to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa)
$1.02 million to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County)
$3.17 million to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston)
$526,500 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens)
$1.2 million to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell)
$805,500 to Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. (Marion and Winston)
$1.52 million to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah)
