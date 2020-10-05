Board-certified Endocrinologist Robert Chadband, MD, has joined the Cullman Regional Medical Group. A native of Gilchrist, Oregon, he is a graduate of the University of Oregon and completed medical school at the University of Oregon Health Sciences Center. He completed his post-doctoral training in Internal Medicine and his Endocrinology Fellowship at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington where he had a distinguished military career. Throughout his career, Chadband has participated in numerous clinical research projects, served as clinical academic faculty and trained more than 500 physicians in Residency program through the Army.
As an Endocrinologist, Chadband is a specialty physician who treats imbalances of hormones of the endocrine system of the body. Endocrinologists are licensed internal medicine doctors who have passed an additional certification exam. An endocrinologist trains for almost two to three years in endocrinology after completing four years of medical schooling and three years of post-graduation in internal medicine. Chadband treats patients 18 and older for conditions such as diabetes, goiters, low testosterone, metabolic disorders, pituitary disorders and thyroid diseases.
“I’m excited to provide this much-needed service to the community,” Chadband said. “I look forward to joining the team at Cullman Regional and working with my patients to develop a personalized plan that suits the patient’s condition and lifestyle while using the latest treatment options.”
Chadband has most recently practiced in Anniston but has provided care for patients in various hospitals and clinics throughout the nation for more than 35 years. He and his wife, Charlene, reside in Trussville and have three grown children. In his spare time, he enjoys stained glass window making, reading and collecting books, fiction writing, needlework and calligraphy.
Chadband is currently accepting new patients at his office in Professional Office Building 1, Suite 450 on the Cullman Regional campus. To schedule an appointment, call 256-735-5075. For more information about Chadband or services provided by Cullman Regional, visit online at CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.