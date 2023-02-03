Empty Bowls, a signature annual fundraiser for the Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank, is returning this month, after a two-year hiatus, to its customary home at the First United Methodist Church. Suspended last year and in 2021 due to logistical challenges wrought by COVID-19, this year’s installment marks the 18th iteration of the high-turnout community event since its local inception in 2003.
For organizers, it’s a chance to consolidate the features that have grown Empty Bowls, over the years, into a must-attend affair for residents, politicians, and local businesses looking to do some charitable good. But the past few years have brought significant attrition: Margaret Kansa, an active area pottery maker and stalwart Empty Bowls supporter, passed away in 2018, followed in 2019 by the passing of similarly-involved artisan Wes Abbott.
With fewer hands on deck, this year’s Empty Bowls will look a little different to guests who show up at the church’s Hearin Hall for the event’s hallmark sit-down chili dinner and evening of casual fellowship backdropped by live music. The chili’s still there — and so is the entertainment — but for the first time in the event’s history, guests who purchase a dinner won’t be able to carry a locally-thrown pottery bowl home with them as part of the ticket price.
“Wes made something like 100 or more bowls every year and he’s sadly no longer with us, and Margaret also has passed away,” said Tanya Shearer, who first brought the event to Cullman in 2003 and has remain engaged ever since. “Others have had health issues — things that can’t be avoided — but we are viewing that as an opportunity to reach out and hopefully create a new generation of potters and supporters; people who can come together and help this event grow even more in the years to come.”
That certainly sounds like a reasonable aspiration: The 2020 gathering that marked Empty Bowls’ most recent on-site effort raised more money — around $24,000 — and engaged more people in the community than in any other year in the event’s history. This year, there simply aren’t enough handmade bowls available and ready to go to give everyone a take-home memento of their $10 per-ticket contribution. But Shearer believes the community will come together to make Empty Bowls 2023 a fundraising success, while galvanizing new support for a local outreach that’s known nothing but growth as its message reaches more potential volunteers each year.
“It’s been two years since we’ve done this, and we started planning for it in December,” she said. “We realized that we would not have enough bowls to go around, but we decided: ‘Well, we’re just gonna go for it.’
“I’ve already seen some response to our event this that’s encouraging and kind of neat: When I first put out the notice on Facebook this year, a mother contacted me to let us know that her daughter wanted to help make bowls. I got a response from another local woman who’s a great potter and has a lot of contacts. So there’s definitely enthusiasm. I’m hoping to get some of these interested people together so that, sometime in the future, we will see the pottery return as a new generation takes it on and leaves its own impression.”
In the meantime, handmade pottery won’t be entirely absent at this year’s event. Organizers plan to feature the locally-made bowls on hand — about 70 or so — as keepsake items up for grabs to generous bidders via the fundraiser’s silent auction. Now more than ever, the Food Bank can use the funds: Shearer noted that the same economic pressures that’ve driven up food costs and tightened supply lines have affected Cullman Caring for Kids’ ability to do more with less — even as more local people find themselves in need of its services.
Empty Bowls 2023 will be held Monday, Feb. 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cullman First United Methodist Church, with Southern Gospel music provided by Enell Baker, Joyful Hearts, The Potentials, and the FUMC Gospel Singers. As always, carry-out and drive-thru options are available for anyone who’d like to contribute but can’t attend; tickets are $10 per dinner, and can be bought in advance at both the church (located at 320 3rd Avenue SE in Cullman) and at the offices of Cullman Caring for Kids (located at 402 Arnold Street NE, Suite #W1 in Cullman).