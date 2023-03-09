Last week’s Empty Bowls marked the community fundraiser’s first showing after COVID-19 forced the annual event into a two-year hiatus. But in spite of the inevitable churn in the nonprofit’s lineup of pottery-making artists, as well as fewer hand-made bowls to go around this year, the restarted event finished strong in achieving its main goal: raising money for the Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank.
Operating with only a fraction of its customary hundreds of hand-crafted, locally-made pottery vessels to send away with donors as part of the event’s theme, the 2023 return of Empty Bowls raised nearly $16,000 for the Cullman-based food bank. That total exceeds even the dinner’s pre-pandemic finish: In 2019, Empty Bowls raised $14,000 on the strength of an effort that greeted 1,000 guests at its First United Methodist Church venue.
Over the course of Empty Bowls’ 18-year run in Cullman, a handful of the local artists who volunteer their time making pottery for the event have either passed away or scaled back their involvement due to health-related reasons. That left open a fresh opportunity for organizers to recruit younger artisans and unacquainted newcomers to fill the gap; artisans like 15 year-old Marie Rhodes, who this year took part in her first — but likely not her last — Empty Bowls fundraiser.
“This was her first year, and we were blown away by all the caring and community support,” said Marie’s mother Jeanie, who together with dad Mark have been nurturing their daughter’s passion for pottery since Marie began taking lessons last year.
“For her, it all started when she began taking pottery lessons from Christy Brock at Shop Around the Corner, and Marie fell in love with it,” Jeanie explained. “Christy mentioned Empty Bowls to Marie last fall, and then we noticed that [event organizer Tanya Shearer] had posted some information on Facebook. So I got on Facebook and said, ‘Hey, I have a daughter who does pottery and she’s interested in helping out!’ So we went to an Empty Bowls meeting, and it kind of took off from there.”
Jumping into action only a month before the dinner’s Feb. 20 arrival, Marie got straight to work, turning out 25 pieces of pottery in short order. Making the bowls is a time-consuming process, but Marie’s experience this year with the event has only served to jump-start her participation for next year: “Her goal,” said Jeanie, “is to make 100 bowls for 2024.”
“People really opened their hearts this year to support Cullman Caring for Kids through Empty Bowls,” said Shearer in summarizing the event’s return for 2023. “We feel very thankful and blessed, and give God all the honor and glory.”
For Marie, it just might be the start of a new creative vocation. After discovering pottery less than one year ago, the Good Hope homeschooler already has started her own pottery-making studio (she calls it “Mud Toad Pottery,” says her mother.) Check out Marie’s work on display at Vintage Magnolias in Hanceville, and drop by her vendors’ booth on March 18, when she’ll be among the artists showcasing their creations in the streets at Hanceville’s downtown Irish Festival.