Even though the Gulf Coast has been spared from the historic prospect of two hurricanes hitting almost at once, Laura, the hurricane that remains, sent evacuees inland Wednesday as forecasters predicted significant storm surge from the Category 4 storm.
Local Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little said Wednesday it doesn’t appear that those seeking shelter have had to flee as far as the Cullman area, as they did 15 years ago when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the Texas and Louisiana coasts. But, she said, Hurricane Laura could affect our weekend weather, though forecasters aren’t calling for severe storms.
“Right now, it appears that it could bring heavy rain and maybe some gusty winds Friday and Saturday, as the hurricane makes an eastern turn once it reaches the Memphis area,” she said. “But we’re not currently looking for severe weather to be an issue.
“So far, I have not received any reports indicating we need to prepare for folks heading this way to shelter from the hurricane. There may be some in the area, if they have family here, but not on a scale that would get emergency response agencies involved here.”
That wasn’t the case in 2005, when Katrina and Rita displaced tens of thousands of people from the coast, sending them hundreds of miles inland to find available shelter.
“We had entire buses of evacuees for Katrina,” recalls Little. “We had to open up the coliseum at Wallace State, under the governor’s order to use community colleges as shelter points — and it was so crowded that there was barely room to move between the cots. We even had to turn two buses away, and send them to a community college in the Shoals area. That’s how great an effect those storms had.”
At the state level, inter-agency emergency response teams are watching and waiting to see whether their services will be needed once Laura — bringing the potential for storm surge as far as 30 miles inland — makes landfall.
“Our state mortuary response team is still on standby alert, just in case one of the other states calls for assistance — as are the other teams in the Alabama mutual aid system,” said Little.
“We’re just in a holding pattern, waiting to see what the actual effects are, but we know it’s going to be bad for some people. I saw reports from Texas today comparing this storm to the one that hit Galveston in the early 1900s. Thankfully, we have weather alert services and advance warnings that people didn’t have then, but it’s a Category 4 storm that’s being compared to some of the historic hurricanes that have hit the Gulf.”
Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.
