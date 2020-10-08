Even though it’s already shuffled Friday night plans for local sports, Hurricane Delta is still in its unpredictable phase, meaning it’s still too early to know whether — and when — its inland effects will bring more than rain to the Cullman area.
As of late Wednesday, Delta was churning as a Category 1 storm off the Yucatan Peninsular coast of Mexico. But forecasters believe that, as it enters the Gulf of Mexico, the year’s 25th named storm of the Atlantic season will regain strength from the Gulf’s warm waters.
So long as Delta remains on its current track, it’s expected to bring significant rainfall and perhaps a round of heavy wind to the Cullman area. But local Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little said Wednesday that it’ll be Thursday or perhaps even later before we have a sure sense of where it’ll track through the Southeast.
“Until we get into Thursday sometime late, and get a better idea of where the hurricane is heading and how strong it might be, we really don’t know anything specific,” she said. “Right now, we’re looking at a forecast that calls for heavy rain and possible gusty winds. But there’s a lot that’s still up in the air.
“It could change track, as we saw with Hurricane Sally, at the last minute. There are a number of factors at play. There’s cooler water closer to our Gulf coast, and more wind shear as well, and that could cause it to lose strength as it nears. But we’re also still looking at the possibility that it could strengthen back into a Category 3 or 4 storm when it gets back into the Gulf’s waters.”
As with previous hurricanes this year, Little said Cullman and other North Alabama county EMAs stand ready to assist with mutual aid, if the hurricane veers east toward Alabama from its currently-forecast landfall track near Baton Rouge, La. “But,” she added, “we’re really just in a wait-and-watch mode, and looking for more definitive information as it gets nearer.”
