The line of strong storms that moved through Cullman County at midday Sunday dropped a lot of rain in a short amount of time, but left no widespread flooding or wind damage in their wake, according to emergency officials.
Cullman Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little estimated Sunday that between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell from the brisk-moving storms, which swept through the area between 11 and 2 p.m. But, she added, the storms — which produced some impressive lightning strikes and heavy winds gusts of up to 60 MPH — appear to have created only temporary and minor local issues.
“We did have one road that was flooded during the height of the rainfall, and the roof blew off of a barn down in the southwestern part of the county,” she said. “Outside of that, there were some trees that were downed, but there was no serious damage or flooding anywhere.”
Little said conditions exist to reignite a potential second wave of rainfall later in the day Sunday, but said no additional severe weather is expected. As daily temperatures begin to climb into the 90s this week, she also cautioned against another summertime weather threat: the potential for dehydration and heat stroke and for anyone spending time outdoors.
“With higher temperatures that, by Wednesday or Thursday, could push the heat index up to around 105, people need to be aware and take steps to minimize their risk if they’ve got to be outside,” she said. “Stay hydrated, take breaks, and limit your exposure if you’re able.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.