Susan Robinson Eller has announced she will seek re-election for the Good Hope City Council, Place No. 3 (Utilities).
Eller is a life long member of the Good Hope community. She graduated from Good Hope High School in 1980 and attended Wallace State Community College. She is married to Jim Eller and they have one child, Sarah, who graduated from Good Hope High School and is currently employed with Cullman Environmental. Her parents are Sue Neal Robinson and the late Elwin Robinson.
Eller works for the Cullman Economic Development Agency and has been involved in the recruitment of industry, recruitment of retail, workforce development programs, and the Duck River Reservoir Project. All of these responsibilities have provided a better understanding of the importance utilities play in a community. “If a community is going to grow and provide for their citizens, the groundwork for growth in the utility area is vital,” she said.
Eller has been very active in Good Hope and Cullman County. She serves as a founding member of the Cullman Area Workforce Solutions (CAWS) Committee and has spoken to 9th graders at every school in Cullman County about the importance of education and the roles it plays in their career goals. She has served as a member of the Cullman County Easter Seals Board, a member of the Accreditation Team for Good Hope High School SACS Accreditation, a member of the Business/Industry Certification process for Cullman High School and Good Hope High School, and serves as a member of the Wallace State Community College Business Education Advisory Committee. She was a member of the Good Hope Youth Basketball Association where she coached and served three terms as treasurer. Eller has served on the Board of Directors for the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce and is a graduate of Leadership Cullman County.
During the past four years, the City of Good Hope has been aggressive in addressing the upkeep of the sewer system by carrying out a preventive maintenance program where components vital for the performance of the treatment plant and sewer collection system are repaired as opposed to replaced. This approach has generated a significant savings in capital costs while maintaining compliant performance as required by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
In CY 2017 there were repairs performed on various pumps at the treatment plant some having over 30 years of service.
CY 2018 repairs were made to the sewer lines along Willow Springs Road that allowed for repaving of that road. There were major repairs to treatment plant aeration rotors saving approximately $250,000 in lieu of replacing these components. In both cases local Cullman County businesses were engaged to make the repairs.
CY 2019-The city conducted a flow study of the sewer system that identified areas of needed repairs; these repairs are underway at this time using the city’s Maintenance Staff in lieu of contracting out for these services. In 2019 the city of Good Hope successfully renewed the NPDES Permit for the wastewater system with ADEM. This renewal was achieved without comment from ADEM based upon the City’s excellent track record on water quality compliance.
CY 2020-The aforementioned repairs to various manholes are underway as well an evaluation of future sewer needs for the City of Good Hope. Again, this proactive approach insures that Good Hope can respond when opportunities come along.
During Eller's tenure:
The community has grown from a Town to a City based on the 2010 Census Figures.
The City of Good Hope has been very fortunate that we have been able to assist the school with:
$27,000 per year to provide supplies and support for extracurricular activities.
Provided the funds to furnish equipment for the new Athletic Training Facility for Good Hope School.
Provided funding to assist with purchase of new band uniforms.
Started a $15,000 annual grant program for Good Hope Schools where educators can request funds for special projects not covered by the Cullman County Board of Education.
Proud to announce the first industry to locate in Good Hope, AGCOR Steel opened in 2019.
Provided the Good Hope Fire Department funding to assist with the purchase of new equipment
Purchased land to expand the Good Hope Municipal Park that will consist of multi-purpose trails for our citizens and the schools.
Proud to be part of the Back to School Bash where the City of Good Hope provide free food, door prizes and games to local children.
Proud to be part of providing free Thanksgiving Meals to the community
where in 2019 we served over 1000 plates.
Proud to be a part of the annual Christmas Parade.
“I have lived in Good Hope most of my life and love this school and the community that is built around it," she said. "Good Hope Schools rank among the best in Cullman County, and I want to continue the partnership between the council and the schools for continuous improvement to the system.”
