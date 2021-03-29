A brief burst of violent weekend weather toppled trees and caused a flurry of power outages in eastern Cullman County, even as some nearby residents were still early in the process of cleaning up in the wake of last week’s EF-1 tornado.
An especially severe thunderstorm on the tail end of the rainy system that moved through the area overnight Saturday downed trees in an isolated area northeast of Berlin, where responders are still assessing whether the event was caused by a small tornado, or straight-line winds in excess of 80 mph. Though some trees fell across trunk lines, the Cullman Electric Cooperative had restored service to all affected residents by Monday.
“There was one area around County Roads 1634, 1635, and 1621 where we had quite a few transmission lines down. It kind of followed the roadway,” said Cullman Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little. “It looks like it could have been a small tornado. We’ve had people out there today and the weather service will determine whether it was cause by high straight-line winds or a possible tornado.
“There was also some structure damage and roof damage as falling trees clipped some houses,” she added. “In terms of damage, it kind of followed the pattern of last week’s storms, as it came at the end of the very last warning that we were under for the day. We had already deactivated and were actually heading home when the calls from out there started coming in.”
Heavy rainfall coupled with well-saturated ground also raised the water level at Smith Lake. The lake level peaked at 518.7 feet on Sunday, covering docks and some low-lying structures. Alabama Power said the water level had begun to recede Monday to its normal level of 509.3 feet for this time of year. “We anticipate they will continue to decrease on their own, which is the best way to handle it,” said spokesperson Danielle Kimbrough.
No injuries were reported from the weekend weather event, though the skies are expected to remain active this week. The weather service is forecasting the potential for severe storms in the Cullman area beginning Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday morning. That system will be followed by unseasonably cold temperatures on Thursday, with the possibility of a hard freeze across North Alabama overnight on both Thursday and Friday.
