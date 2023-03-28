April is a month for bunnies, eggs, and colors, and the North Alabama Agriplex has all three and more in store for kids (and adults) ready to celebrate Easter and the outdoor arrival of spring.
Young learners will get to take home their own seeds to start an at-home garden this month, as well as visit egg-layers up close with a Little Farmers class on the life cycle of chickens. This month’s Farm Kids Club even features a high tea celebration with Peter Rabbit and friends, though kids aren’t the only ones whipping up something delicious in April.
Adults can register for a lesson in pasta making as part of this month’s Lunch and Learn series of classes, while reserving separate seats for a locally-made dinner while learning how to grow culinary mushrooms at home. With bees finally buzzing and flowers in bloom, the Agriplex is entering its busiest warm-weather season — which means there’s a course for just about everyone now that spring is finally here.
Check out the full rundown of everything happening at the Agriplex in the month of April:
Programs for kids
April 6 at 12 p.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Hands-on Gardening
How often do kids hear it’s okay to get their hands dirty? That’s the idea at this fun class for 6th through 12th graders at the Agriplex gardens that teaches the basics of first-step gardening skills. Participants also will learn to paint garden markers, and even take home some seeds and plants to start a backyard plot of their own. Course cost is $10 per student, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family.
April 14 at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers: The Chicken and the Egg
This class for kids ages 3-5 will delve in April into the life cycle of the chicken, including a firsthand visit with the feathery friends who produce on the farm. Class cost is $5 per child, with a maximum program cost of $10 per family.
April 15 at 9 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: Peter Rabbit and Friends
It’s high tea time! Experience the story of this famous bunny and enjoy high tea with Peter Rabbit and his Beatrix Potter-created friends. Cost for this program (ages 5 and older) is $10 per child, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family (and accompanying adults able to attend for free).
April 27 at 9 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Tie dying
Learn all about the art of the tie dye color palette at this class, guided by Marissa Griffin, that teaches kids from grades K-6 how to create their own T-shirt masterpiece. Course cost is $15 per student, with accompanying adults attending for free.
Programs for adults
April 11 at 4 p.m. — Military Veterans and Beginning Farmer: Getting started with meat goats
The Agriplex’s newest class series focuses on the first steps of raising meat goats this month, with A Triple J Ranch hosting a workshop featuring production, market opportunities, and advice from experienced goat producers. There’s no cost for this free class, which also includes a light dinner. To register, contact Tony Glover at gloveta@aces.edu, or by phone at 205-568-0005.
April 18 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Pressed Flower Suncatcher
Come and learn the step-by-step process of stained-glass design with Samantha from Catland Glassworks. Guests will get to take home their own unique piece of artwork, all while learning a creative new skill. Course cost is $50 per person, with 12 seats available.
April 19 and 12 p.m. — Lunch and Learn: Making Pasta at Mavens & Makers
It’s just what it sounds like — making pasta from scratch! The down-home local producers of Mavens & Makers head up this authentic culinary class, with 17 spots available at a course cost of $10 per person.
April 25 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Mushroom GrowKit Make and Take & Local Foods Dinner
It’s two experiences in one at this all locally-sourced dinner that also features a lesson in how to grow mushrooms for eating at home. Enjoy a meal catered by Chat n’ Chew, followed by a how-to on making your very own Gourmet Blue Oyster mushroom grow bucket hosted by local mushroom farmer Colby Million. Cost for the dinner and class is $50 per person, with 25 seats available.
Visit the Agriplex online at agriplex.org for information on how to register for the course of your choice, and for more information on all current and upcoming programs. You can also contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 and via email at cullmanag@gmail.com.