BAILEYTON — Easter falls on April 17 this year, but kids at Baileyton will get a jump on the Easter Bunny with the town’s first-ever public Easter egg hunt this Saturday.
There’s no cost to bring a basket and your best hunting instincts to the April 9 community egg hunt, which begins lining up at 8 a.m. Saturday for a 9 a.m. start time. Held at the Baileyton Town Park, the hunt marks the first time the town has sponsored an Easter event, which council member Dewayne Sumner said is among the council’s push to stage more public activities under current mayor Windell Calloway.
“Just follow the signs, show up, and get ready to hunt,” said Sumner at the town’s regular council meeting Monday. “We’ll line everyone up, blow a horn, and turn the kids loose to go grab ‘em.”
Around 2,000 Easter eggs will be lurking around the park for kids in three age groups to find, with prizes going to those who successfully return with one of the hunt’s rare golden eggs. The Easter bunny will be on hand to congratulate the winners (and everyone else who takes part), with the trio of age brackets staked out for kids ages 3 and under, ages 4-6, and ages 7-10.
In other business at its regular meeting Monday, the council:
- Updated the town’s plan to replace a pair of aging culverts beneath two local roads, with mayor Calloway stating the goal is to begin work on the projects as soon as the forecast calls for an extended period of dry weather. The culverts are located along Schoolhouse Road and Oliver Road. “They’re not dangerous now, but they’re old metal culverts that are rusting out, and we want to get them replaced before they do have a chance to deteriorate,” said Calloway.
- Approved a $500 donation from the town to Parkside Elementary School, which has discussed starting a community garden to teach students about raising produce while inculcating the work ethic required to see a growing season through to a successful finish.
- Took no action on a proposal from a vendor who had requested setting up a T-shirt sales stand at the town’s park and rec ball games this spring, with council members indicating that granting the request would obligate the town to accommodate all future vendors who would wish to sell goods at the games.
- Thanked local legislators and a number of other local professionals and residents who had assisted the town in addressing road issues, preparing for spring ball season, and taking part in roadside trash pickup. Among those the mayor and council recognized were Alabama Sen. Garlan Gudger and House Rep. Randall Shedd, Mike Knopp, Joe Perry and Cullman County Road crews, the Whitehead family, John and Ginger Tucker, and Ron Woods and inmate trusties from the Cullman County Detention Center.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s March 7 regular meeting.
The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 a.m. on May 2 at Baileyton Town Hall.
