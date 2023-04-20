The Cullman City Schools Board of Education congratulated the East Elementary School Archery Team on their undefeated 2023 season during its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said the team had accrued wins at the local, county and regional levels throughout the year and the season culminated with earning a state championship. Kallhoff said this achievement was only amplified when taking into consideration the high level of academic achievement among the athletes.
“This level of success is a result of many hours of practice that takes place after school, before school and even on the weekends. These archers are not only proficient in their sport, but also in school. To be an archer on the EES team, students must maintain high scholastic achievement while also being of high character. In fact, many of the archers today that we are recognizing have earned the status of an Academic Archer,” Kallhoff said.
In addition to the group recognition, Kallhoff highlighted one team member in particular when he shared Kinsley Matson had been ranked as the top elementary female archer in the state.
During Kallhoff’s Superintendent Report, he recognized the achievements of two additional individuals. Kallhoff said Cullman Middle School English and Language Arts Teacher Katie McGee’s inclusion in the state’s top “sweet 16” finalists to select the Teacher of the Year, marks the second consecutive year for a representative from the district to do so. Last year EES Fourth Grade Teacher April Dean was listed among the finalists.
Kallhoff also updated the board on West Elementary School student, Madison McCreary, who was recognized by the board in February for being named a finalist in the Governor’s App. Challenge. Kallhoff said judging in the contest took place on Monday, April 17, with McCreary’s entry “The Cleaning App” having earned her second place in her division.
“We’re really proud of the work that we’re doing here, not just at West, but across the system we’re doing some great work with STEM,” Kallhoff said.
In other business the board:
Approved the following action items:
- Contract with Glenwood, Inc. for BCBA consultation services through September 30,2023
- Contract with the following teachers and instructional assistants to provide Special Education services from June 1, 2023 -July 31,2023. (Teachers: Alii Hesterley, Theresa Bryant, Theresa O’Boyle, and Danielle Taylor. Instructional Assistants: April Shadix, Mari Davis, and Bobbie Maury)
- Contract with the following nurses for Summer Camp Nursing services from June 5, 2023 -June 27, 2023. (Jennifer Shugarts, Reeta Morrow, Amanda Baker, Kalysha Whittle, Dori Potter, and Shan Goodlett).
- Contract with the following teachers for Summer Camp K-3 teaching services from June 1,2023 -June 27,2023 (Stephanie Carver, Meaghan Britton, Bailey Beckman, Tera Thomas, Lindsey Howard, Lindsey Harris, Kassey Cox, Chloe Woodley, Brooke Olvey, Patti Britton, Carrie Byrd, Taylor Davis, Mary Beth Cleveland, Kristy White, Kim Dial, Tonya Trammell, Kristi Jackson, Sarah Martin, Kristen Lang, and Cortney Peed).
- Contract with the following teachers for Summer Camp 4-5 teaching services from June 1,2023 -June 22,2023
- Sashari Caretti, Paige Faulk, Lacy Cameron, Julie Spradlin, Krista Johnson, and Courtney Speciaie
- Contract with the following instructional assistants for Summer Camp instructional assistant services from June 1,2023 -June 27,2023 (Vickie Stewart and Daniele Pitzing).
Approved the following Head Start Items:
- Community Partnership Agreement with Cullman County Public Library for the 2023-2024 school year
- Revisions to the following Policies: PO-HRM02, PO-HRM05, PO-HRM07, PO-HRMIO, PG-PCPC02, PG-GB04, PO-PMQI03, PO-PMQI04, PO-PMQI05, PO-PMQI06, PO-PMQI07, PO-PMQI08, PO- PMQIIO, PO-PMQIll, PO-PMQI12, PO-PMQI13, FAR-FROl, FAR-AROl, PO-ECDPSOl, PO- ECDPS02, PO-ECDPS04, PO-ECDPS07, PO-ECDPS08, PO-ECDPS09, PO-ECDPSIO, PO-ECDPS13, PO-ECDPS14, PO-ECDPS15, PO-ECDPS16
- Cullman City Head Start Supplemental Budget Application for 2022-2023 for 5.6% COLA in the amount of $61,891.00 with Salary Schedule Revisons
Approved the following Consent Agenda Items:
- Instructional Modifications for 2023-2024 School Year
- Surplus -instruments, band uniforms and music (List attached)
- Approval for 1996 International 4700 Truck ending in Vin #267592 to be declared surplus and sold at fair market value
Approved the following retirements:
- Patricia Harrison — EES 2nd Grade Teacher.
- Patricia Culpepper — Literacy Leadership Specialist at ARI.
- Cynthis Childers — EES Secretary.
Approved the following transfers:
- Charlene Booker — from Child Nutrition Manager at Cullman High School to Child Nutrition Manager at Cullman City Schools.
- Patricia Britton — Reassign from 3rd Grade Elementary Teacher at EES to Reading Intervention Teacher at EES.
- Anna Anderson — From part-time to full-time STEM Teacher at Cullman City Primary School.
- Melony Edwards — From 3rd Grade Teacher at East Elementary School to 2nd Grade Teacher at Cullman City Primary School.
- Jonathan Haynes — From part-time adjunct STEM Technologies Instructor at Cullman Middle School to Career and Technical Education STEM Program Instructor at Cullman City Schools.
Approved the conditional employment of Ariel Powell as School Nurse at Cullman City Primary School.