An East Elementary School fifth grade class headed outside Monday for a post-spring break Easter egg hunt while also getting a bit of a refresher on their English language lesson.
Fifth grade teacher Nina Jones said she used the egg hunt, with school back in session the day after Easter, to reinforce the ELA (English Language Arts) topics the students have been studying while preparing for the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) test. The activity gave students a chance to practice correcting sentences, identifying a sentence’s main idea versus the theme, cause and effect and character traits.
Students had to find the egg with the matching number on their sheet, then connect it to the corresponding concept.
“They answered the corresponding questions and worked in groups to hunt the eggs and answer the questions,” Jones explained. “The students loved the activity. They enjoyed hunting the eggs, and the weather was beautiful.”
Jones said the activity was a chance to review concepts that will be important for students moving forward, while of course getting some fresh air and hopefully making the lesson a bit more memorable and fun.
“When we finished the egg hunt, we went over the answers to the questions together to be sure they understood the concept,” Jones explained. “The students really connected with the review.”
